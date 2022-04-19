Dr. Mark Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Mitchell, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Winston Salem, NC. They completed their fellowship with U Va
Dr. Mitchell works at
Locations
Novant Health Cardiology Winston Salem186 KIMEL PARK DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great medical office, wonderful and warm experience from the start to finish. Allowed my wife with me to ask as many questions as required. Appreciate Dr Mitchell taking time to go over the test results and setting up a yearly program for health care. I'm new to Winston Salem and would recommended Dr Mitchell.
About Dr. Mark Mitchell, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- Male
- 1881660157
Education & Certifications
- U Va
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Hospitals
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
