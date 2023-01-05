Overview of Dr. Mark Mittler, MD

Dr. Mark Mittler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Mittler works at Cohen Children's Medical Center Pediatric Neurosurgery in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant, Hydrocephalus and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.