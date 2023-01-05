See All Neurosurgeons in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Mark Mittler, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (31)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Mittler, MD

Dr. Mark Mittler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Mittler works at Cohen Children's Medical Center Pediatric Neurosurgery in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant, Hydrocephalus and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mittler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cohen Children's Medical Center Pediatric Neurosurgery
    410 Lakeville Rd Ste 204, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 354-3401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant
Hydrocephalus
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant
Hydrocephalus
Chiari Malformation Type 1

Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cysts, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis - Alopecia - Brain Defect Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pediatric Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tethered Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    What a truly amazing doctor. He did my daughters Emergency brain surgery to remove an abscess on the brain. From the moment we met him he was very caring and straightforward. He explained everything very throughly and even took the time to address my daughters concerns reassuring her and helping her to understand the severity of the procedure and what to expect. I appreciated his compassion and how truthful he was to us about the risks and the rewards. He and his entire team have been so wonderful. He is truly an amazing surgeon and doctor. Has a heart of gold and an amazing bedside manner. He has truly been godsend to myself and my family, his reputation as amazing as it is doesn’t do justice to just how excellent of a doctor he is
    About Dr. Mark Mittler, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720045487
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

