Overview of Dr. Mark Mofid, MD

Dr. Mark Mofid, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mofid works at M. Mark Mofid, MD in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.