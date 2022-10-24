Dr. Mark Mofid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mofid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Mofid, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Mofid, MD
Dr. Mark Mofid, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mofid's Office Locations
M. Mark Mofid, MD855 Third Ave Ste 4400, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions
M. Mark Mofid, MD15611 Pomerado Rd # 1, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Sliding Scale
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgable and skilled surgeon
About Dr. Mark Mofid, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1225244155
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hosp/Univ
- Johns Hopkins Hosp/Univ
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mofid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mofid accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mofid using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mofid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
165 patients have reviewed Dr. Mofid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mofid.
