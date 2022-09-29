Dr. Mark Moglowsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moglowsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Moglowsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Moglowsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Moglowsky works at
Locations
The Colon and Digestive Disease Center P C.119 Longwood Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-6488
MD Solutions2007 GALLATIN ST SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-6488
The Center for Colon and Digestive Disease460 Lanier Rd Ste 201, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 533-6488
The Center For Colon & Digestive Disease8263 Madison Blvd Ste E, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 533-6488
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Moglowsky, as my prior gastro doctor retired. Upon my first office visit, Dr. Moglowsky was very nice, did not mind taking the time to answer my questions, and seemed to genuinely care about me and the fact colon cancer runs in my family. He scheduled me for both a colonoscopy and endoscopy (which he recently performed on me), and thankfully, all turned out well! I would recommend Dr. Moglowsky because I feel he is highly qualified in his area and that he cares for his patients.
About Dr. Mark Moglowsky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1679527485
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moglowsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moglowsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moglowsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moglowsky has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moglowsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Moglowsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moglowsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moglowsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moglowsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.