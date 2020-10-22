Dr. Mark Mohney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Mohney, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Mohney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Eye Consultants of Atlanta3225 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 351-2220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Piedmont Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohney?
Excellent, as always. Ideal physician’s office experience
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1437113180
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Mohney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohney has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohney.
