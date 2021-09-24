See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Mark Mohrmann, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Mohrmann, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (282)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Mohrmann, MD

Dr. Mark Mohrmann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Mohrmann works at Highline Orthopaedics in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Mohrmann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tribeca
    16 Park PL, New York, NY 10007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 484-2663
    Monday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 282 ratings
    Patient Ratings (282)
    5 Star
    (245)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (33)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mohrmann?

    Sep 24, 2021
    Just simply a great doctor. The expertise, his knowledge, professionalism, kindness, caring bedside manner, was perfect. He has everything you need or want in a doctor. Amazing with my mom's treatment. Thanks Doc!
    George L — Sep 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Mohrmann, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Mohrmann, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mohrmann to family and friends

    Dr. Mohrmann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mohrmann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Mohrmann, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Mohrmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306849641
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harborview Med Center, U of Washington School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center NYU
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Binghamton University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Mohrmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohrmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohrmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohrmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohrmann works at Highline Orthopaedics in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mohrmann’s profile.

    Dr. Mohrmann has seen patients for Limb Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohrmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    282 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohrmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohrmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohrmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohrmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Mohrmann, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.