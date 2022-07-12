Dr. Mark Montano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Montano, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Montano, MD
Dr. Mark Montano, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Montano's Office Locations
Uc Irvine Health - Newport Doctors Medical Group- Facility401 Old Newport Blvd Ste 201, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 645-9996
Newport Beach Internal Medicine Inc.520 Superior Ave Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 779-2736
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care! Very personable and knowledgeable. I’ve been a patient for over 10 years.
About Dr. Mark Montano, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871577619
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montano has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Montano speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Montano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.