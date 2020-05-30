Dr. Mark Moran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Moran, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Moran, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Moran works at
Locations
Dr. Mark Moran10423 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 546-1470Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Dr. Mark Moran4680 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 546-1470Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moran?
Visited Dr. Moran, PA Wood and NP Coronado with severe lower back pain this week. Very professional and generally cared about getting my pain under control. The next day I was pain free which was amazing. Go see them if you are in pain!! They will help you!
About Dr. Mark Moran, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1881738219
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moran accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moran has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Moran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.