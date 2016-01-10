Overview of Dr. Mark Morasch, MD

Dr. Mark Morasch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Morasch works at Vascular Specialists at St Mark s in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.