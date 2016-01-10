Dr. Mark Morasch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morasch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Morasch, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Morasch, MD
Dr. Mark Morasch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Morasch's Office Locations
Vascular Specialists At St Mark S1160 E 3900 S Ste 3100, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 262-2806Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a fantastic Dr. I was only in his office for less then five minutes and he was admitting me for emergency surgery. My family Dr. Had told me Have bad circulation and sent me on my way. Dr. Morasch saved most of my hand and my life over the next two days. By doing multiable surgery's. I've been told many times since then by other Dr.'s that they would not have been able to save my arm or possibly even me.
About Dr. Mark Morasch, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1790719219
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine
- Holy Cross College
- General Surgery
