See All General Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Mark Morasch, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Morasch, MD

General Surgery
2.8 (9)
Map Pin Small Salt Lake City, UT
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Morasch, MD

Dr. Mark Morasch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Morasch works at Vascular Specialists at St Mark s in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Morasch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular Specialists At St Mark S
    1160 E 3900 S Ste 3100, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 262-2806
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Ischemic Limb Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Arterial and Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Subclavian Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Morasch?

    Jan 10, 2016
    He is a fantastic Dr. I was only in his office for less then five minutes and he was admitting me for emergency surgery. My family Dr. Had told me Have bad circulation and sent me on my way. Dr. Morasch saved most of my hand and my life over the next two days. By doing multiable surgery's. I've been told many times since then by other Dr.'s that they would not have been able to save my arm or possibly even me.
    Tina K in Nashville, TN — Jan 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Morasch, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Morasch, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Morasch to family and friends

    Dr. Morasch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Morasch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Morasch, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Morasch, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790719219
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Detroit Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Holy Cross College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Morasch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morasch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morasch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morasch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morasch works at Vascular Specialists at St Mark s in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Morasch’s profile.

    Dr. Morasch has seen patients for Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morasch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Morasch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morasch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morasch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morasch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Morasch, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.