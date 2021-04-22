See All Plastic Surgeons in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Mark Morgan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (99)
Map Pin Small Wilmington, NC
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Morgan, MD

Dr. Mark Morgan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Morgan works at Wilmington Plastic Surgery PA in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morgan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Plastic Surgery PA
    2305 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-2885

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 22, 2021
    Dr. Morgan and his staff were so helpful from the consultation to my post op appointment. They helped me make the best decision I have ever mad for myself. Dr. Morgan did an amazing job with the procedure and I appreciated his professionalism and guidance along the way!
    — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Morgan, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1275535072
    Education & Certifications

    • Chang Gung Memorial Hospital|Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Texas Scottish Rite Hospital For Children|The Hand Center of San Antonio|University of Heidelberg
    • New Hanover Regional Medical Center|University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hill / Plastic Surgery
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgan works at Wilmington Plastic Surgery PA in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Morgan’s profile.

    99 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

