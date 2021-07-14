Overview of Dr. Mark Moritz, DPM

Dr. Mark Moritz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Moritz works at Anderson Foot & Ankle in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.