Overview of Dr. Mark Mostovych, MD

Dr. Mark Mostovych, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.



Dr. Mostovych works at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, P.A. in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion, Partial Lung Collapse and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.