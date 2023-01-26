See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Muskegon, MI
Dr. Mark Moulton, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Moulton, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (90)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Moulton, MD

Dr. Mark Moulton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus, North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial and Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

Dr. Moulton works at Orthopedic Associates Muskegon in Muskegon, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Moulton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Haven Bone & Joint
    1400 Mercy Dr Ste 100, Muskegon, MI 49444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 733-1326
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holland Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
  • Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus
  • North Ottawa Community Health System
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
  • Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Discitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Discitis
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moulton?

    Jan 26, 2023
    Sought non surgical treatment for a bulging disc and general back pain(including scoliosis) for a year before deciding on surgery. My pain doctor recommended Dr Moulton even though he practiced for another hospital network. All my other sources indicated Dr Moulton was a skilled surgeon and carrying doctor. He did a fusion of my 4/5 lumbar. Surgery went fine with no complications at 7 weeks. I have potentially multiple sources of back pain. Dr Moulton took a conservative approach and focused on most likely pain source rather than more aggressive multi level approach. Given difficulty of diagnosing back pain, this seems like the right answer to me. Time will tell. I will return to him if additional work is needed. He is busy. Come to appointments ready with questions.
    John Adams — Jan 26, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Moulton, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Moulton, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moulton to family and friends

    Dr. Moulton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moulton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Moulton, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Moulton, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891758850
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Hosp-Jefferson Med Coll
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Georgetown Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Moulton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moulton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moulton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moulton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moulton works at Orthopedic Associates Muskegon in Muskegon, MI. View the full address on Dr. Moulton’s profile.

    Dr. Moulton has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moulton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Moulton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moulton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moulton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moulton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Moulton, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.