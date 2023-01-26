Overview of Dr. Mark Moulton, MD

Dr. Mark Moulton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus, North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial and Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.



Dr. Moulton works at Orthopedic Associates Muskegon in Muskegon, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.