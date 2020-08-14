Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Mueller, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Mueller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point.
Dr. Mueller works at
Locations
Surgical Consultants Intl. PC12800 Mississippi Pkwy Ste C101, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 662-5585
Indiana Surgical Associates PC7895 GRAND BLVD, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 947-1910Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HFN
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
wonderful person and surgeon...he is unique and fun. highly recommend
About Dr. Mark Mueller, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1043355407
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
