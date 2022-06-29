See All Ophthalmologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Mark Mugavin, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (202)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Mugavin, MD

Dr. Mark Mugavin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.

Dr. Mugavin works at Kumar Eye Institute in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mugavin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kumar Eye Institute
    4940 Hazelwood Ave Ste 201, Louisville, KY 40214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 463-3877
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Kumar Eye Institute
    1348 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville, KY 40217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 463-3876
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Farsightedness

Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 202 ratings
    Patient Ratings (202)
    5 Star
    (200)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mark Mugavin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841618170
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Price Vision Group
    Residency
    • University of Louisville Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences
    Internship
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mugavin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mugavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mugavin works at Kumar Eye Institute in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Mugavin’s profile.

    Dr. Mugavin has seen patients for Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mugavin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    202 patients have reviewed Dr. Mugavin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mugavin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mugavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mugavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

