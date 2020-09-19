Overview of Dr. Mark Muller, MD

Dr. Mark Muller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Muller works at The Carrell Clinic in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.