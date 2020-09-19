Dr. Mark Muller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Muller, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Muller, MD
Dr. Mark Muller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Muller's Office Locations
WB Carrell Memorial Clinic9301 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 220-2468Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Carrell Clinic3800 Gaylord Pkwy Ste 710, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 220-2468Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is one if the best. He check his time to talk to you . Very respectful and the best bed side manners.and his PA Richard too .
About Dr. Mark Muller, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1194732602
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muller has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Hip Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Muller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.