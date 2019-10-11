Overview of Dr. Mark Murnin, DO

Dr. Mark Murnin, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hamlin, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.