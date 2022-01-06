Overview of Dr. Mark Murray, MD

Dr. Mark Murray, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Penrose Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Murray works at CHPG Neuroscience and Spine in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.