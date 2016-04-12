Overview

Dr. Mark Mutschler, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Portland, OR. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Providence Milwaukie Hospital.



Dr. Mutschler works at Great Grins for KIDS in Portland, OR with other offices in Oregon City, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.