Dr. Mark Mutschler, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mutschler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Mutschler, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mark Mutschler, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Portland, OR. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Providence Milwaukie Hospital.
Dr. Mutschler works at
Locations
-
1
Great Grins for KIDS - Portland Location13908 SE Stark St Ste C, Portland, OR 97233 Directions (971) 470-0054Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Oregon City office911 Main St Ste 140, Oregon City, OR 97045 Directions (503) 656-0631
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mutschler?
Dr Mark is great with my daughter and has good ideas for her future ortho needs
About Dr. Mark Mutschler, DDS
- Pediatric Dentistry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1467455360
Education & Certifications
- Long Beach VA Hosp
- University of California At Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mutschler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mutschler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mutschler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mutschler works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mutschler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mutschler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mutschler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mutschler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.