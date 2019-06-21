See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Mark Nachamie, MD

Cardiology
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Nachamie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Bellevue/Nyu

Dr. Nachamie works at Steven Schnipper MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven Schnipper MD PC
    345 E 37th St Rm 308, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-5667
  2. 2
    Nyu Langone Hospitals
    160 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 21, 2019
    NYC is spectacular in many ways. Finding Doctors who are patient, thorough and provide ample time, is not one of its features. I was recommended to Nechamie by another physician and found him to be a gem. Very comprehensive in his testing and explanations (perhaps like none other.) Wonderful bedside manner. Everything you want in a doctor. Highly recommend if you are seeking a new cardiologist.
    Marla in New York, NY — Jun 21, 2019
    About Dr. Mark Nachamie, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326035205
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bellevue/Nyu
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Bellevue Hosp Ctr-Nyu
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Nachamie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nachamie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nachamie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nachamie works at Steven Schnipper MD PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nachamie’s profile.

    Dr. Nachamie has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nachamie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nachamie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nachamie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nachamie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nachamie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

