Overview of Dr. Mark Nader, MD

Dr. Mark Nader, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Nader works at Kidney Care Consultants, PC in Memphis, TN with other offices in Bartlett, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Peritoneal Dialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.