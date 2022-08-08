Dr. Mark Nader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Nader, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Nader, MD
Dr. Mark Nader, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Dr. Nader works at
Dr. Nader's Office Locations
-
1
Kidney Care Consultants PC3950 New Covington Pike Ste 300, Memphis, TN 38128 Directions (901) 382-5256
-
2
Baptist Hospital6025 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 400, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 382-5256
-
3
Bartlett- Raleigh Internal Medicine Group P. C.2743 Summer Oaks Dr, Bartlett, TN 38134 Directions (901) 382-5256
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Nader is a fantastic doctor. He goes above and beyond for his patients. Dr. Nader is compassionate and humble; He is genuinely concerned about your Healthcare and truly listens to you. He will do everything he can to find the best treatment for you.
About Dr. Mark Nader, MD
- Nephrology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1841538147
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
