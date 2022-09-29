Dr. Mark Nagy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Nagy, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Nagy, MD
Dr. Mark Nagy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
Dr. Nagy's Office Locations
Michael P. Pizzuto MD PC8207 Main St Ste 5, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 632-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nagy is the best! He has excellent bedside manner and spends the perfect amount of time with his patients. He always makes time to bond with my kids, allowing them to feel at ease with the appointment. After having him perform surgery on my two kids, I feel that his care and expertise are superb! Thank you, Dr. Nagy!
About Dr. Mark Nagy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagy has seen patients for Tonsillectomy, Ear Tube Placement and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagy.
