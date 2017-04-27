Dr. Mark Neamand is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neamand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Neamand
Overview of Dr. Mark Neamand
Dr. Mark Neamand is a Podiatry Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They completed their fellowship with St Joseph'S Hospital Chicago
Dr. Neamand's Office Locations
Mark E Neamand Dpm PC621 Devon Ave, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 698-2895
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Neamand is the BEST! He totally changed my life in 2011 when, after suffering for 27 years with a complex foot injury, he performed the surgery that in so many ways gave me my life back. I met with a total of 4 doctors, and immediately upon meeting Dr. Neamand I knew I wanted him to do the surgery (I actually had a surgery date booked with another doctor and cancelled, after booking the surgery date with Dr. Neamand). Two friend recommended him to me, and I will be forever grateful!
About Dr. Mark Neamand
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph'S Hospital Chicago
- North Chicago Va Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neamand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neamand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neamand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neamand has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Hammer Toe Repair and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neamand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Neamand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neamand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neamand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neamand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.