Overview of Dr. Mark Nekola, MD

Dr. Mark Nekola, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.



Dr. Nekola works at Quantam Vision Centers in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.