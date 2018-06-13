See All Podiatrists in University Place, WA
Dr. Mark Nellermoe, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (13)
University Place, WA
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Nellermoe, DPM

Dr. Mark Nellermoe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in University Place, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Nellermoe works at Mark D. Nellermoe, DPM in University Place, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nellermoe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mark D Nellermoe Professional Service Corp.
    3929 Bridgeport Way W Ste 308, University Place, WA 98466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon

Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
Jun 13, 2018
Dear Dr. Nellermoe, Your replacement, yesterday (Emily) was fantastic. I will see you Wednesday, Emily with some Sushi building supplies. Don Elmore
Don M. Elmore in Lakewood, WA — Jun 13, 2018
About Dr. Mark Nellermoe, DPM

  Podiatry
  32 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1386733541
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nellermoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nellermoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nellermoe works at Mark D. Nellermoe, DPM in University Place, WA. View the full address on Dr. Nellermoe’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nellermoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nellermoe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nellermoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nellermoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

