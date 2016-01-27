Overview of Dr. Mark Nelson, MD

Dr. Mark Nelson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Potomac Valley Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.



Dr. Nelson works at WESTERN MARYLAND REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Cumberland, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenous Fistula Repair, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.