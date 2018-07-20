Dr. Mark Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Nelson, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Eastwood Behavioral Health At W. South St.110 South Blvd W, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 852-1900
-
2
Mark L Nelson MD60 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 120, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Directions (248) 540-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
The absolute best dermatologist I have ever seen. I even moved out of state and make it a point to see him whenever I am in town visiting. Performs the most thorough mole checks and keeps very detailed records to check for any changes, etc. I had an issue that had been misdiagnosed by a dermatologist in my new state and he pinpointed the issue immediately. Wait time can get long, but for the quality of care you're getting, I cannot recommend Dr. Nelson highly enough.
About Dr. Mark Nelson, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1235199027
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Warts, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.