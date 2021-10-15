Overview of Dr. Mark Nelson, MD

Dr. Mark Nelson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Nelson works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.