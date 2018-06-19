Overview of Dr. Mark Nelson, MD

Dr. Mark Nelson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson works at MARK HARVEY NELSON MD in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Blindness and Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.