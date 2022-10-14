Dr. Mark Neuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Neuman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Neuman, MD
Dr. Mark Neuman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS SCHOOL OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF CENTRAL AMERICAL.
Dr. Neuman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Neuman's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Psychological Services Inc.1208 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Directions (801) 483-1600Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Utah Accident and Injury Pllc1200 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Directions (801) 483-1600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neuman?
Try to be patient enough to see the Dr. Himself, it will pay off!
About Dr. Mark Neuman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1194824961
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS SCHOOL OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF CENTRAL AMERICAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neuman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neuman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neuman works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.