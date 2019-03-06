Dr. Mark Neustrom, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neustrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Neustrom, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Saint Luke's East Hospital.
Kansas City Allergy & Asthma301 NE Mulberry St Ste 203, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (913) 491-5501
KS City Allergy & Asthma Assoc8675 College Blvd Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 491-5501
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional , ask questions, but was not able to diagnose my unusual body rash and recommend a dermatologist.
About Dr. Mark Neustrom, DO
- Allergy & Immunology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Neustrom has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neustrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
