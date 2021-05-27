Overview of Dr. Mark Ngo, MD

Dr. Mark Ngo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ngo works at City Of Hope in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.