Dr. Mark Nicaud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Nicaud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Nicaud works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Group AMC131 Cherokee Rose Ln Ste B, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Talked for about 10 minutes and was very involved. He asked lots of questions. I liked him ok. I don't like very many doctors these days, so when i see one i like i say so.
About Dr. Mark Nicaud, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicaud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicaud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nicaud using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nicaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicaud works at
Dr. Nicaud has seen patients for Gastritis, Anemia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicaud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicaud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicaud.
