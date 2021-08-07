Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Nichols, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Nichols, MD
Dr. Mark Nichols, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They graduated from University Of South Carolina Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.
Dr. Nichols works at
Dr. Nichols' Office Locations
Utmb Lone Star Wic605 S Conroe Medical Dr, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 539-4004Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFridayClosedSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been looking for the right OB/GYN for the longest time. I had a wonderful experience. he made me feel very at ease. he answered all my questions. The office girl is so bad never talks, smiles, or even arranges time with you before scheduling. If you asked her to change the appointment for your personal issues, she only says this is "the only appointment we've is that the one I gave you". She's the reason that will drive me to stop-go there 100%. Avoid her.
About Dr. Mark Nichols, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1891780227
Education & Certifications
- Carilion Health System - Virginia
- University of Virginia - Koanke
- University Of South Carolina Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nichols accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nichols works at
Dr. Nichols has seen patients for C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nichols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.