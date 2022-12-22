Overview

Dr. Mark Nightengale, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital South and Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. Nightengale works at Adult Gastroenterology Assocs in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.