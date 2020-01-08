Dr. Mark Nishiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nishiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Nishiya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Nishiya, MD
Dr. Mark Nishiya, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Delta County Memorial Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.
Dr. Nishiya works at
Dr. Nishiya's Office Locations
Urological Associates Westrn County2373 G Rd Ste 200, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (810) 585-7676
Urological Associates of W Co790 Wellington Ave Ste 202, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (435) 719-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Delta County Memorial Hospital
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nishiya was a consumate professional with us during a recent emergency procedure for my wife at St. Mary's Hospital. He carefully explained what was happening and the options we had at that time and what we should do on return to our home in Bermuda. We were REALLY impressed. Can't say enough good things about him and the manner in which he talked with us.
About Dr. Mark Nishiya, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1760411995
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nishiya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nishiya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nishiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nishiya has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nishiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nishiya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nishiya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nishiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nishiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.