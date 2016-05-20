Dr. Mark Nitzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nitzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Nitzberg, MD
Dr. Mark Nitzberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Locations
Mark C. Nitzberg PC, 380R Merrimack St Ste 2C, Methuen, MA 01844
Lawrence General Hospital, 1 General St, Lawrence, MA 01841
Hospital Affiliations
Anna Jaques Hospital
Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Lawrence General Hospital
- Anthem
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
MultiPlan
Tufts Health Plan
Patient Review: I was an ER patient with high INR...he came to examined me...he was calm and thoughtful when explaining what my diagnoses was...he was very thorough in his exam...I am an ER nurse...but I needed to be treated like a patient...in 2 days I had 4 procedures...and was very fortunate to not have GI problems...he is a rare breed...the combination of being good with his MD skills and compassion...he also works well with the great staff at Holy Family Hospital Methuen....God Bless You...DR. Nitzberg...
Specialty: Gastroenterology
Experience: 34 years
- English
Medical School: UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
