See All Gastroenterologists in Bel Air, MD
Dr. Mark Noar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Noar, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Noar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Central Del Este Escuela De Med San Pedros De Macoris.

Dr. Noar works at Endoscopy Center At Bel Air in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endoscopy Center At Bel Air
    104 Plumtree Rd Ste 104, Bel Air, MD 21015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 494-1846
  2. 2
    Mark D. Noar, MD
    926 Haddonfield Rd # 663, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 494-1846

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Stricture Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colon Stricture Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Enterocutaneous Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fistula
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Opening of Bile Ducts Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Endotherapy Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare
    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Noar?

    Dec 08, 2019
    He is an amazing GI that truly cares about his patients and goes far above and beyond to help. He did the Stretta procedure on me and I am quite happy. I flew from California twice because he is a world leader in the Stretta procedure and in LPR. Glad I did!
    — Dec 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Noar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Noar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Noar to family and friends

    Dr. Noar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Noar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Noar, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Noar, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669431664
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAMBURG / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Ne College Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Hosp Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Central Del Este Escuela De Med San Pedros De Macoris
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ursinus College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Noar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noar has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Noar speaks French, German, Italian and Spanish.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Noar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Noar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.