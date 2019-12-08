Dr. Mark Noar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Noar, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Noar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Central Del Este Escuela De Med San Pedros De Macoris.
Dr. Noar works at
Locations
Endoscopy Center At Bel Air104 Plumtree Rd Ste 104, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 494-1846
Mark D. Noar, MD926 Haddonfield Rd # 663, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions (410) 494-1846
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing GI that truly cares about his patients and goes far above and beyond to help. He did the Stretta procedure on me and I am quite happy. I flew from California twice because he is a world leader in the Stretta procedure and in LPR. Glad I did!
About Dr. Mark Noar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French, German, Italian and Spanish
- 1669431664
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAMBURG / MEDICAL FACULTY
- University Of Ne College Of Med
- Beth Israel Hosp Med Ctr
- University Central Del Este Escuela De Med San Pedros De Macoris
- Ursinus College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Noar has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Noar speaks French, German, Italian and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Noar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noar.
