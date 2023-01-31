Overview of Dr. Mark Nowacki, MD

Dr. Mark Nowacki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.



Dr. Nowacki works at Mark A Nowacki MD in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.