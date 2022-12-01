See All Ophthalmologists in Pinellas Park, FL
Dr. Mark Oberlander, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (163)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Oberlander, MD

Dr. Mark Oberlander, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg.

Dr. Oberlander works at Eye Associates Of Pinellas in Pinellas Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oberlander's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Associates Of Pinellas
    9375 66TH ST N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 541-4469
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Dry Eyes
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 163 ratings
    Patient Ratings (163)
    5 Star
    (141)
    4 Star
    (16)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Surgery Patient should not be made "wrong" about not finding vital surgery detail sheet, and so calling to ask and confirm surgery info. If reason for call is to confirm vital surgery info that I didn't have (couldn't find) and (RECORDED) I STATED THIS AT OUTCOME, then staff should be understanding, kind, helpful and patient to review surgery info with patient. Staff should not put patient on Defense. If I had found that sheet while searching through surgery packet, I certainly would not have imposed on surgery sched staff, As I was made to feel and spoken to like I should have this info. Scolding me is insulting. I was scolded, so I was insulted and offended. Purpose of my call (recorded) was stated at outset. Not acceptable. Otherwise, Dr O, Dr M, and every other staff member exceedingly outstanding. I've been a patient for 9 yrs. Stellar practice
    Dec 2022 Surgery — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Oberlander, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1245292176
    Education & Certifications

    • Ball Mem Hospital
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
