Dr. Mark Oberlander, MD
Dr. Mark Oberlander, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg.
Eye Associates Of Pinellas9375 66TH ST N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782 Directions (727) 541-4469Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Surgery Patient should not be made "wrong" about not finding vital surgery detail sheet, and so calling to ask and confirm surgery info. If reason for call is to confirm vital surgery info that I didn't have (couldn't find) and (RECORDED) I STATED THIS AT OUTCOME, then staff should be understanding, kind, helpful and patient to review surgery info with patient. Staff should not put patient on Defense. If I had found that sheet while searching through surgery packet, I certainly would not have imposed on surgery sched staff, As I was made to feel and spoken to like I should have this info. Scolding me is insulting. I was scolded, so I was insulted and offended. Purpose of my call (recorded) was stated at outset. Not acceptable. Otherwise, Dr O, Dr M, and every other staff member exceedingly outstanding. I've been a patient for 9 yrs. Stellar practice
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1245292176
- Ball Mem Hospital
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Oberlander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oberlander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oberlander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
163 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberlander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberlander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberlander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberlander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.