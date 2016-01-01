Overview

Dr. Mark O'Connor Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. O'Connor Jr works at Cardiovascular Physicians Management LLC in Toledo, OH with other offices in Tiffin, OH, Oregon, OH and Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.