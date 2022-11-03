See All Dermatologists in Trumbull, CT
Dr. Mark Oestreicher, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Oestreicher, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (125)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Oestreicher, MD is a Dermatologist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albany Medical College of Union University.

Dr. Oestreicher works at Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Westport, CT and Derby, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists
    160 Hawley Ln Ste 104, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 377-0639
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:30pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists
    162 Kings Hwy N, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 222-0198
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists
    299 Seymour Ave, Derby, CT 06418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 377-0639
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Belotero® Injection Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 125 ratings
    Patient Ratings (125)
    5 Star
    (120)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Oestreicher?

    Nov 03, 2022
    I met Dr. Oestreicher by luck last week. I had been a patient of Dr. Lerner's and called for an emergency visit. I was scheduled for a hip replacement and my face was in a rash and I had gotten styes as well. Dr. Oestreicher immediately made me feel so comfortable and was extremely knowledgeable. He thought it through and decided to test for an infection. One of the test results showed I was positive for staph and he started treatment immediately. My surgery has been delayed because of the infection but I feel like Dr. O was lifesaving. Additionally, he called me twice to check in. It was the first time in quite a while that I felt 100% confident in the care I was given. He had the bedside manner of my grandfather who was a doctor in the 1940s which speaks volumes. I am forever thankful for Dr. Oestreicher!
    Jami Brown — Nov 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Oestreicher, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Oestreicher, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Oestreicher to family and friends

    Dr. Oestreicher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Oestreicher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Oestreicher, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Oestreicher, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982629655
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCLA Med Ctr, Dermatology Albany Med Ctr Hosp, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albany Medical College of Union University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Oestreicher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oestreicher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oestreicher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oestreicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oestreicher has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oestreicher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    125 patients have reviewed Dr. Oestreicher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oestreicher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oestreicher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oestreicher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Oestreicher, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.