Dr. Mark Oestreicher, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Oestreicher, MD is a Dermatologist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albany Medical College of Union University.
Locations
Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists160 Hawley Ln Ste 104, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 377-0639Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30pmSundayClosed
Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists162 Kings Hwy N, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 222-0198Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSundayClosed
Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists299 Seymour Ave, Derby, CT 06418 Directions (203) 377-0639Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Oestreicher by luck last week. I had been a patient of Dr. Lerner's and called for an emergency visit. I was scheduled for a hip replacement and my face was in a rash and I had gotten styes as well. Dr. Oestreicher immediately made me feel so comfortable and was extremely knowledgeable. He thought it through and decided to test for an infection. One of the test results showed I was positive for staph and he started treatment immediately. My surgery has been delayed because of the infection but I feel like Dr. O was lifesaving. Additionally, he called me twice to check in. It was the first time in quite a while that I felt 100% confident in the care I was given. He had the bedside manner of my grandfather who was a doctor in the 1940s which speaks volumes. I am forever thankful for Dr. Oestreicher!
About Dr. Mark Oestreicher, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1982629655
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Ctr, Dermatology Albany Med Ctr Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Albany Medical College of Union University
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oestreicher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oestreicher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oestreicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oestreicher has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oestreicher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Oestreicher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oestreicher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oestreicher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oestreicher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.