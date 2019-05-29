Dr. Mark Oghalai, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oghalai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Oghalai, DDS
Overview of Dr. Mark Oghalai, DDS
Dr. Mark Oghalai, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. Oghalai's Office Locations
Peoples, Oghalai and Krutoy1405 WESTGATE CENTER DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 283-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
I thought I was going for a consultation only and was surprised to find out that the procedure was scheduled directly after the consult. I had two or three of the team offer me an opportunity to schedule the procedure later. This was a win-win situation because I didn't have to worry about the procedure in advance. Professional and knowlegeable team, caring, compassionate, and very kind. Highly recommend Dr Oghalai
About Dr. Mark Oghalai, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1467495069
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oghalai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oghalai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Oghalai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oghalai.
