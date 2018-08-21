Dr. Mark O'Konski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Konski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark O'Konski, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark O'Konski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 875 S Cottonwood Rd, Bozeman, MT 59718 Directions (406) 414-5336
-
2
Gastro Health - Fort Myers7152 Coca Sabal Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 939-9939
-
3
Bozeman Health915 Highland Blvd, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 585-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Konski?
Dr. Okonski is an excellent doctor. He has outstanding bedside manners and takes the time to listen to any concerns or questions you may have. Very thorough with his exams. Highly knowledgeable and experienced in his field. Staff is also very friendly and professional.
About Dr. Mark O'Konski, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1952393209
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Konski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Konski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Konski has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Konski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Konski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Konski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Konski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Konski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.