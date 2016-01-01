Dr. Mark Oldakowski, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oldakowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Oldakowski, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mark Oldakowski, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Blissfield, MI. They graduated from University Of Michigan School Of Dentistry (Dds Degree).
Dr. Oldakowski works at
Locations
Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Blissfield9178 E US HIGHWAY 223, Blissfield, MI 49228 Directions (517) 486-2030
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Oldakowski, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan School Of Dentistry (Dds Degree)
Frequently Asked Questions
