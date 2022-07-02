Dr. Mark Oliver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Oliver, MD
Dr. Mark Oliver, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Oliver's Office Locations
Ocala Health Neurosurgical Group1901 SE 18th Ave Ste 101, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 622-3360
- 2 3215 W LEONA ST, Tampa, FL 33629 Directions (813) 835-9070
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Takes his time and reviews patient concerns.
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1265520027
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliver has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.
