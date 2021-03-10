Dr. Marquam Oliver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marquam Oliver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marquam Oliver, MD
Dr. Marquam Oliver, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Lone Peak Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Oliver works at
Dr. Oliver's Office Locations
Utah Physician Care Center1160 E 3900 S Ste 1200, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 261-9651
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have seen Dr. Oliver for over 12 years and trust him implicitly. Best physician I have ever known; personable, knowledgeable, and compassionate.
About Dr. Marquam Oliver, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1760400865
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Infectious Disease
Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.
