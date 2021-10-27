Dr. Mark Olsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Olsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Olsen, MD
Dr. Mark Olsen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Mcalester Regional Health Center and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Olsen works at
Dr. Olsen's Office Locations
1
Tulsa Cancer institute12697 E 51ST ST, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 505-3200
2
Cancer Care Associates901 N Strong Blvd, McAlester, OK 74501 Directions (918) 426-0625
3
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 505-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Mcalester Regional Health Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed by Dr. Olsen during my first appointment with him after having a cancerous polyp removed from my colon. I liked how the first thing he did was to overview the topics he planned to address during our time together. I found his explanation of the formation of my cancer, what was accomplished by the surgery, and his plan to monitor the situation going forward to be very clear and helpful. I look forward to my future interactions with Dr. Olsen.
About Dr. Mark Olsen, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1356382592
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE
Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Olsen has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors, and more.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
