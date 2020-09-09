Overview

Dr. Mark Olsen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lowell, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.



Dr. Olsen works at Olsen Clinic in Lowell, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.