See All General Surgeons in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Mark Ombrellaro, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Ombrellaro, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Ombrellaro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Logan Health Medical Center and Yakima Valley Memorial.

Dr. Ombrellaro works at EvergreenHealth Vascular Care in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Yakima, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Christopher Porter, MD
Dr. Christopher Porter, MD
4.6 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Laura Stoll, MD
Dr. Laura Stoll, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Michal Hubka, MD
Dr. Michal Hubka, MD
5.0 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    EvergreenHealth Vascular Care
    12303 NE 130th Ln, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 450-7007
  2. 2
    Yakima Vascular Associates
    1607 Creekside Loop # 100, Yakima, WA 98902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 453-4614

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Logan Health Medical Center
  • Yakima Valley Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ombrellaro?

    Apr 17, 2018
    Doctor Ombrellaro was God sent to me. He fixed my stomach aneurysm, one of three, now have just one more to go. He is the most amazing doctor I have ever met. I would in a heart recommend my family, friends and strangers to see him. He takes on people that were given no hope, such as myself. I will forever be grateful for his hands that extended my life and gave me hope.
    Deborah in Kirkland / Washington — Apr 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Ombrellaro, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Ombrellaro, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ombrellaro to family and friends

    Dr. Ombrellaro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ombrellaro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Ombrellaro, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Ombrellaro, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699793968
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tenn Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Tex Tech University School Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Chicago
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Ombrellaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ombrellaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ombrellaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ombrellaro has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ombrellaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ombrellaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ombrellaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ombrellaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ombrellaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Ombrellaro, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.