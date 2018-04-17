Overview

Dr. Mark Ombrellaro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Logan Health Medical Center and Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Ombrellaro works at EvergreenHealth Vascular Care in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Yakima, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.